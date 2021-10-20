IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on the stock.

LON IHP opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 548.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 538.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

