Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

IPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL stock opened at C$19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.41.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$702.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.