Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $67,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

