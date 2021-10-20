Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,550 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

