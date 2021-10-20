Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,507 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,639. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,550. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.