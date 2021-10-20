Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 42.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 131,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.3% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $481,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,550. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

