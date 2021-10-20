International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

