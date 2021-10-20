International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.