International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 873.02% and a negative net margin of 107.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.