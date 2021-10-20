International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.43

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 20662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 233.15 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 123.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $15,248,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

