International Paper (IP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IP stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

