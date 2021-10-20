International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$9.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE IPCO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,742. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.45.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

