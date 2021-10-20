Internet Computer Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and $214.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06080617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,989,434 coins and its circulating supply is 173,953,896 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

