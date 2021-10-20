Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.25 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.59.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.72. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

