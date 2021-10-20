Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.38 and traded as high as C$17.63. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.63, with a volume of 354,749 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

