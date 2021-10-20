Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of ITCI opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

