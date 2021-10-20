Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

