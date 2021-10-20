Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.86.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.98. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.