Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 2,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.