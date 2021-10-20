Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.91

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 1545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

