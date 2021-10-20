Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.84

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 120849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at $273,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 182.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,102.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

