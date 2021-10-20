Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.08

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,401,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

