Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.52. Approximately 3,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.