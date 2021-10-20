Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Stock Price Up 2%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.87. Approximately 497,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,409,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.