Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.18. 161,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 156,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

