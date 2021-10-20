Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 9,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.