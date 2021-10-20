Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.21. 6,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.