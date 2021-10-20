Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s share price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.34 and last traded at $91.25. Approximately 59,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

