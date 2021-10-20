Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

