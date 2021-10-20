Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.70

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

