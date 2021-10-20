Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.70

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

