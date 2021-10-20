Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 333,515 shares.The stock last traded at $32.72 and had previously closed at $32.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after buying an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 425,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,614,000.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

