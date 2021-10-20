Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,280 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGM opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

