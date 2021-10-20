Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Holcim (HCMLY)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY):

  • 10/12/2021 – Holcim had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 10/11/2021 – Holcim had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 10/11/2021 – Holcim had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 10/7/2021 – Holcim had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 9/30/2021 – Holcim had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 9/20/2021 – Holcim was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 9/17/2021 – Holcim had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 9/9/2021 – Holcim was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 9/7/2021 – Holcim was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a CHF 60 price target on the stock, down previously from CHF 76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Holcim Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

