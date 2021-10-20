Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN):

10/20/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CWAN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 241,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,549. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

