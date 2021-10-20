Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/19/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/11/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €178.00 ($209.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/21/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/21/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €178.00 ($209.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/13/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €178.00 ($209.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/9/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($196.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/6/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR DB1 opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

