Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Andersons (ANDE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE):

10/20/2021 – The Andersons is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/5/2021 – The Andersons was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/4/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

9/20/2021 – The Andersons was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

ANDE opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Get The Andersons Inc alerts:

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 13.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.