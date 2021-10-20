Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransAlta (TSE: TA) recently:

10/19/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

10/5/2021 – TransAlta was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

9/28/2021 – TransAlta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

9/21/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TA stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.05. The company had a trading volume of 572,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,960. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.2198417 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

