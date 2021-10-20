Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.