Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.11

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 47557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 897,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.