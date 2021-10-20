Investors Buy High Volume of Brinker International Put Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,520 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 344% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,918 put options.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

EAT traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.