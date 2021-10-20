Investors Buy High Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,860 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 553% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,274 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,794. CommScope has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

