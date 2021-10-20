Investors Buy High Volume of Texas Roadhouse Call Options (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average volume of 1,318 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.