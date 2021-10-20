Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.13

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.13 and traded as high as $191.98. Investors Title shares last traded at $191.98, with a volume of 1,147 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13. The company has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 21.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Investors Title by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

