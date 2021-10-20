Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading Down 0.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

