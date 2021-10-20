Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.400-$1.480 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

