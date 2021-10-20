ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s (NYSE:IACC) Lock-Up Period To End on October 27th

ION Acquisition Corp 3’s (NYSE:IACC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 27th. ION Acquisition Corp 3 had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ION Acquisition Corp 3’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IACC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

