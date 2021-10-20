ION Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. ION has a market capitalization of $351,186.06 and approximately $221.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00090403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.00368839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,666,534 coins and its circulating supply is 13,766,534 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

