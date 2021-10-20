Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.