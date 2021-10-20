IoT Chain (ITC) Price Up 90.3% This Week

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 90.3% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

