IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91.82 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $91.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073670 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

